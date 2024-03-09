Bloomfield HS’ McCulloch gives good effort at state wrestling finals

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School junior Gabriel McCulloch posted a good effort at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s boys state individual wrestling championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

McCulloch competed at the state individual championships for the second year in a row.

In the 285-pound heavyweight division, McCullouch, the No. 11 seed, lost to No. 22 seed Matt Smith of Rumson-Fair Haven by pin in 5 minutes, 45 seconds in the preliminaries on Thursday, Feb. 29.

McCulloch regrouped with a win by pin over No. 27 seed Jayson Ross of Timber Creek in 3:22 in the first-round wrestlebacks later in the day.

The next day, McCulloch lost by pin to No. 12 seed Mason Brancato of Pompton Lakes in 4:35 in the second-round wrestlebacks to finish his stellar season with a 37-6 record.

McCulloch was the lone BHS wrestler in the state individual championships. He advanced after taking third place at the Region 3 tournament, hosted by West Orange HS, on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon