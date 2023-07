BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School rising senior right-handed pitcher Evit Dwyer was named the Essex County Most Valuable Player in the Quad County All-Star Baseball Game on Wednesday, June 28, at Community Park in New Brunswick.

Dwyer threw two innings, striking out six and allowing just one hit with no walks, as the Essex County All-Stars played to a 7-7 tie in nine innings versus the Hudson County All-Stars.