Bloomfield HS players gain Super Football Conference accolades

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team featured several players who earned all–Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.

In addition, BHS head coach Mike Carter Sr., who completed his 33rd season at the helm, was named as the Coach of the Year.

Here are the BHS players who were honored:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Lineman – Will Cordero, senior.

Tight end – Elijah Valentin, senior.

DEFENSE

Lineman – DJ Coltenback, junior

Lineman – Gabe McCulloch, junior.

Linebacker – Jonathan Nichol, senior

Defensive back – Sebastian Urena, junior.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punter – Dante Davis, senior.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback – Trevor Frantantoni, senior.

Lineman – Alonzo Nesbitt, senior.

DEFENSE

Lineman – Romario Aime, senior.

Linebacker – Anthony Pope, junior.

Linebacker – Mekhi Field, junior.

HONORABLE MENTION

Wayne Oliphant, senior. Oliphant played running back-linebacker.

The Bengals enjoyed a strong turnaround this season. After losing three straight to move to 1-3, the Bengals won four of the final five games, including winning their final three games, to finish with a winning season at 5-4.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon