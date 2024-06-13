Bloomfield HS senior athletes announce their college decisions, military commitments

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School Athletics honored several senior student-athletes during a ceremony as they announced their college decisions. Some of them will be enrolling in the military.
The following are the BHS athletes and their destinations:
- Ezekial Awkward, volleyball, Eastern Mennonite University.
- Aly Breikaa, swimming, New Jersey Institute of Technology.
- William Cordero, football, Montclair State University.
- Donte Davis, football, Caldwell University.
- Evit Dwyer, baseball, Arcadia University.
- Rylie Fabrazzo, softball, Caldwell University.
- Trevor Frantantoni, football, Montclair State University.
- Evan Freid, baseball, New Jersey City University.
- Christopher House, soccer, University Pittsburgh at Bradford.
- Meagan Lardner, softball, Caldwell University.
- Tyrel Lizama, New Jersey Army National Guard/United States Army.
- Ashley McDaniel, United States Air Force.
- Ahlexa Montalvo, wrestling and softball, Misericordia.
- Jonathan Nichol, football, William Paterson University.
- Wayne Oliphant, football, William Paterson University.
- Catherina Parelli, soccer, Stevens Institute of Technology.
- Victoria Parelli, soccer and track and field, Stevens Institute of Technology.
- Izabela Pereira, soccer, Dickinson College.
- Juan Pozo, soccer, Keystone.
- Alexandra Richard, United States Navy.
- Jeremiah Saunders, track and field, New Jersey City University.
- Camille Schiralli, volleyball, Drew University.
- Elijan Valentin, football, Caldwell University.
- Madelyn Velasco, United States Army.
- Sasha Voltaire, United States Army.
- Samyah Wilson, track and field, St. Peter’s University.
Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon