Bloomfield HS senior athletes announce their college decisions, military commitments

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School Athletics honored several senior student-athletes during a ceremony as they announced their college decisions. Some of them will be enrolling in the military.

The following are the BHS athletes and their destinations:

Ezekial Awkward, volleyball, Eastern Mennonite University.

Aly Breikaa, swimming, New Jersey Institute of Technology.

William Cordero, football, Montclair State University.

Donte Davis, football, Caldwell University.

Evit Dwyer, baseball, Arcadia University.

Rylie Fabrazzo, softball, Caldwell University.

Trevor Frantantoni, football, Montclair State University.

Evan Freid, baseball, New Jersey City University.

Christopher House, soccer, University Pittsburgh at Bradford.

Meagan Lardner, softball, Caldwell University.

Tyrel Lizama, New Jersey Army National Guard/United States Army.

Ashley McDaniel, United States Air Force.

Ahlexa Montalvo, wrestling and softball, Misericordia.

Jonathan Nichol, football, William Paterson University.

Wayne Oliphant, football, William Paterson University.

Catherina Parelli, soccer, Stevens Institute of Technology.

Victoria Parelli, soccer and track and field, Stevens Institute of Technology.

Izabela Pereira, soccer, Dickinson College.

Juan Pozo, soccer, Keystone.

Alexandra Richard, United States Navy.

Jeremiah Saunders, track and field, New Jersey City University.

Camille Schiralli, volleyball, Drew University.

Elijan Valentin, football, Caldwell University.

Madelyn Velasco, United States Army.

Sasha Voltaire, United States Army.

Samyah Wilson, track and field, St. Peter’s University.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon