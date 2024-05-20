Bloomfield HS softball celebrates its 50th year

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team has a rich tradition of success.

This spring, the program is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Bob Mayer was the head coach of the program for more than three decades, from 1990 to 2022. Currently, this is his second year as an assistant coach for the BHS softball team, under second-year head coach Rich Adams, who is a 2007 BHS graduate.

Mayer succeeded George Middleton as the head coach. Middleton, who was the head coach for 11 years from 1979 to 1989, was the BHS athletic director before he retired nearly 20 years ago.

The Bengals softball program has won countless conference championships, as well as Essex County Tournament titles and state sectional tournament titles, led by talented and dedicated players.

Bloomfield played in the first ECT championship game in 1978, losing to Caldwell. The Bengals have won three ECT titles (1995, 1999 and 2000) and were ECT runner-up seven times (1978, 1983, 1992, 1994, 1996, 2003 and 2006).

Under Mayer, the Bengals produced several 20-plus-win seasons. Mayer achieved his 500th career win on April 23, 2016, when the Bengals defeated Memorial of West New York, 12-3, in the Clifton Classic. Mayer wound up with 561 career victories.

Since 1994, the Bengals were state sectional champions in 1994, 1998, 1999 and 2003. They were state sectional runner-up in 1995, 1996, 2006, 2007 and 2008.

According to renowned local journalist Mike Lamberti, the Bengals won at least 17 games for 18 straight seasons from 1991 to 2018.

The list of standout players in BHS history is long. Mayer mentioned some of those players to Lamberti, including Jodi Werrell, Maureen Moore, Kristen Gengaro, Sue Miller, Jodi Baumgardner, Michelle Reilly, Desiree McGhie, Grace Kelly, Joelle Fata, Kristen Palumbo, Cara Swerdlow, Lauren Debold, Jonnae McClain, Meg Shaeffer, Lauren Cianciotta, Nicoline Veneziano, Ashley Martinez, Victoria Ross, Sarah Prezioso and Lauren Goodwyn. Other standout players were Samantha Corio, Lexi Corio (Samantha’s sister), Briana LaFluria, Jenna Orlando, Jalia Santos, Damaris Mercado, Hope Kornstein and Kristina Collins.

Indeed, Bengals softball has a proud history. Here’s to more success in the future.

Notes — Mayer also was the head BHS girls soccer coach for many years, winning 183 games. With 744 wins in softball and soccer, Mayer is second in BHS all-time coaching wins, behind Bill Foley, who won 796 in three sports, according to Lamberti.

This season’s Bengals are having a good season.

Photos Courtesy of Lexi Corio, and File Photos