Bloomfield HS softball players earn SEC honors

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team, which finished with an impressive 17-10 record this spring under second-year head coach Rich Adams, featured several players who earned all–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches.

Senior catcher Rylie Fabrazzo made the first team. She had a staggering .458 batting average with 38 hits (24 singles, 11 doubles and three home runs), 34 RBI and nine walks.

Senior pitcher Meaghan Lardner and freshman outfielder Teagan Weber each made the second team. Lardner had a 2.71 earned run average. In 116 ⅓ innings pitched, she allowed 103 hits and 70 walks, and struck out 148. Weber batted a whopping .477 with 41 hits (24 singles, 13 doubles, three triples and one home run), 14 RBI and 11 walks. She also had a .733 slugging percentage.

Senior shortstop Olivia Laub and freshman designated player-utility player Alyssa Haag both made honorable mention. Laub batted .415 with 27 hits (21 singles and six doubles), 17 RBI and 13 walks, while Haag batted .358 with 24 hits, including four doubles and one triple, and 11 walks.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon