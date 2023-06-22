Bloomfield HS softball players earn Super Essex Conference accolades

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team featured several players who earned All–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors.
First team
- Rylie Fabrazzo, junior catcher.
Second team
- Ahlexa Montalvo, senior infielder
- Emma Freid, sophomore infielder.
Honorable mention
- Adrianna Orellano, senior outfielder/captain.
- Madeline Batori, junior infielder/outfielder.
Fabrazzo this season batted .490 with 24 hits (6 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run) and 20 RBI.
Freid batted .403 with 25 hits and 13 RBI.
Montalvo batted .370 with 17 hits (8 doubles, 2 triples) and 10 RBI.
Orellano batted .290 with 20 hits (4 doubles, 1 triple) and 14 RBI.
Batori batted 313 with 21 hits and seven RBI.
The Bengals, under first-year head coach Rich Adams, finished with a 12-13 overall record, winning four straight games before losing to Morristown in the North 1, Group 4 state sectional tournament first round to end the season on Tuesday, May 23.
Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon