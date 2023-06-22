Bloomfield HS softball players earn Super Essex Conference accolades

Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team featured several players who earned All–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors.

First team

Rylie Fabrazzo, junior catcher.

Second team

Ahlexa Montalvo, senior infielder

Emma Freid, sophomore infielder.

Honorable mention

Adrianna Orellano, senior outfielder/captain.

Madeline Batori, junior infielder/outfielder.

Fabrazzo this season batted .490 with 24 hits (6 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run) and 20 RBI.

Freid batted .403 with 25 hits and 13 RBI.

Montalvo batted .370 with 17 hits (8 doubles, 2 triples) and 10 RBI.

Orellano batted .290 with 20 hits (4 doubles, 1 triple) and 14 RBI.

Batori batted 313 with 21 hits and seven RBI.

The Bengals, under first-year head coach Rich Adams, finished with a 12-13 overall record, winning four straight games before losing to Morristown in the North 1, Group 4 state sectional tournament first round to end the season on Tuesday, May 23.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon