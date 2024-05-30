Bloomfield HS softball team cruises in state tournament first round

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The seventh-seeded Bloomfield High School softball team defeated No. 10 seed Memorial, of West New York, 11-0, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Wednesday, May 22, at Carla Ward Memorial Field at Clarks Pond South. 

The Bengals won their seventh straight game to improve to 17-9 overall on the season.

Senior Meagan Lardner pitched a five-inning, one-hit shutout with six strikeouts. Freshman Teagan Weber went 3-for-3 with three doubles; senior Olivia Gonnella went 2-for-3 with a single, a double and three RBI; junior Emma Freid went 2-for-2 with two singles and an RBI; senior Rylie Fabbrazzo had one RBI; and senior Ahlexa Montalvo and junior Madison Simone each had a single and an RBI.

The Bengals were scheduled to visit second-seeded Passaic County Tech, of Wayne, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 28, after press time. If the Bengals won, they will face the winner between No. 3 seed Columbia and No. 6 seed Ridgewood in the semifinals on Thursday, May 30, at the higher-seeded school. The other quarterfinals pitted No. 1 seed Livingston against No. 8 seed Bergen County Tech, and No. 4 seed Montclair against No. 12 seed Morristown. The final is Saturday, June 1, at the higher-seeded school.

