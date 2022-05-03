Bloomfield HS softball team cruises to ECT victory

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team, seeded 12th, defeated No. 21 seed Orange, 17-2, in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, April 30, at Carla Ward Memorial Softball Field at Clark’s Pond South.

Victoria Feliciano had a single, a double and three RBIs; Isabella Olaya had three singles and two RBIs; and Hope Kornstein had two singles and two RBIs. Madeline Batori had a triple and three RBIs. Olivia Gonnella pitched three innings with eight strikeouts.

Bloomfeld, which improved to a 7-9 record, was scheduled to visit No. 5 seed Verona in the first round on Wednesday, May 4, after press time. The winner will face the winner between No. 4 seed Cedar Grove and No. 13 seed West Orange in the quarterfinals on Saturday, May 7.

In earlier action, Bloomfield lost to Cedar Grove, 11-0, at home on Wednesday, April 27, and lost to Verona, 15-1, on Wednesday, April 28, at home.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon