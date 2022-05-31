Bloomfield HS softball team defeats Belleville

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team defeated Belleville, 12-5, on May 23 in Belleville. Senior Hope Kornstein went 4-for-5 with two singles, a double, a triple, and three RBIs to lead Bloomfield’s 18-hit attack. Sophomore Olivia Laub had two hits and two RBIs, and seniors Isabella Olaya and Emily Tice and sophomore Victoria Feliciano each had two hits and one RBI. Sophomore Madeline Batori had two hits. Bloomfield moved to 11-14 on the season.

In earlier action, 10th-seeded Bloomfield lost at seventh-seeded Union City, 14-8, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, tournament on May 17. The next day, Bloomfield lost at home to Montclair, 12-0, in a Super Essex Conference game.

Note: BHS head coach Bob Mayer now has 561 career wins. With the additional 183 wins he earned as the BHS soccer coach, his career total of 744 is the second most in BHS history, trailing only the legendary Bill Foley’s 793 wins, according to BHS athletic director Steve Jenkins.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon.