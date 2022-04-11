Bloomfield HS softball team defeats Caldwell

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team defeated Caldwell, 7-1, on Friday, April 8, at home, to move to a 2-3 record on the season.

Senior Hope Kornstein went 3-for-4 with a triple, home run and four RBI.

Senior Isabella Olaya went 2-for-3 with two singles and a run scored. Sophomore Olivia Laub went 2-for-4 with a single, double, a stolen base and two runs scored. Sophomore Madeline Batori went 2-for-4 with two singles, two RBI and one run scored. Sophomore Meagan Lardner, who went 1-for-3 with a single, pitched a complete-game, four-hitter with four walks for the win.

In earlier action, Bloomfield lost at Millburn, 11-6, on Wednesday, April 6.

Bloomfield has a good mix of youth and experience this season.

“We have four or five starters who are seniors. We only have one junior, and the rest are sophomores. One of our pitchers got hurt, (sophomore) Olivia Gonnella is out. Meagan has stepped in and has done a really good job. That was definitely our best game against Caldwell. They are a good team and we played really well and she pitched well.

“We’re starting to hit a little bit better than at the beginning of the year. I don’t know whether it was because of the cold weather or what, but we weren’t hitting. But we’re starting to hit now, so that’s helpful.”

Bloomfield will visit Glen Ridge on Monday, April 11.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon