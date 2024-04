Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team hosted Glen Ridge HS on Monday, April 15, at Carla Ward Memorial Field at Clarks Pond South.

Bloomfield won, 6-5, to improve to 3-4 on the season. Glen Ridge moved to 4-3.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Glen Ridge (April 15)