Bloomfield HS softball team defeats Millburn

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Meagan Lardner, a junior, went 3 for 4 with an RBI, and pitched a five-hitter with 13 strikeouts and one walk to lead the Bloomfield High School softball team to a 5-2 win over Millburn on Wednesday, April 12, in Millburn.

Sophomore Emma Freid went 2 for 2, junior Rhyie Fabrazzo went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, junior Olivia Laub went 2 for 3, and sophomore Mia Benkert had a hit and an RBI for the Bengals. Bloomfield lost to Cedar Grove 13-0 on Friday, April 14, at Carla Ward Memorial Field at Clarks Pond South. The Bengals fell at Glen Ridge 10-0 on Monday, April 17, to move to a 3-5 overall record.

Here are upcoming games: