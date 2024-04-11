Bloomfield HS softball team defeats Newark Academy

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Senior catcher Rylie Fabrazzo had a double, a homer, two RBI and a run to lead the Bloomfield High School softball team to an 8-6 win over Newark Academy on Monday, April 8.

Senior tri-captain Meagan Lardner had a single and an RBI and senior second baseman Ahlexa Montalvo drove in a run for the Bengals, who improved to 2-2. Lardner also was the winning pitcher, striking out nine.

In earlier action, the Bengals lost to Verona, 5-1, on Thursday, April 4, at Carla Ward Memorial Field at Clarks Pond South.

Bloomfield fell at Nutley, 12-2, on Friday, April 5, at Yanticaw Park.

This is the 50th year of BHS softball.

Bloomfield will visit Cedar Grove on Friday, April 12; host Glen Ridge on Monday, April 15, at Carla Ward Memorial Field; and visit Payne Tech on Wednesday, April 17, in Newark.