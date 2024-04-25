Bloomfield HS softball team defeats Newark Academy

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team defeated Newark Academy, 3-2, Wednesday, April 24, at Carla Ward Memorial Field at Clarks Pond South to move to a 6-6 record.

The Bengals scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning. After Newark Academy cut it to 2-1 in the top of the second, Bloomfield answered with a run in third to make it 3-1.

Senior Meagan Lardner pitched a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts for the win.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Newark Academy (April 24)