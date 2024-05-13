Bloomfield HS softball team defeats North Arlington for the inaugural Jennings–Sprague Cup title

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bengals defeated North Arlington, 4-2, in the inaugural Jennings–Sprague Cup game on Saturday morning, May 11, at Clara Ward Memorial Field at Clarks Pond South in Bloomfield.

The cup trophy will be presented to the winner of the annual game between the teams.

Bloomfield won its second straight game to improve to 12-9 overall on the season.

BHS also had its first alumni softball game later on the same day at Carla Ward Memorial Field. The game had a great turnout of former players.

Two days earlier, the Bengals defeated Belleville, 11-1, at Clearman Field in Belleville. Freshman Alyssa Haag went 3-for-4 with three singles and one RBI; senior Ryle Fabrazzo went 2-for-3 with two singles, a walk and one RBI; junior Emma Freid drove in two runs; senior Olivia Gonnella went 2-for-3 with two singles, a walk and an RBI; and freshman Teagan Weber went 2-for-3 with a single, a double, a walk and one RBI. Weber pitched four innings of five-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and one walk to earn the win and junior Madison Simone pitched one inning with two strikeouts.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon (Bloomfield vs. North Arlington, May 11)