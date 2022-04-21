Bloomfield HS softball team defeats West Orange

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team defeated West Orange, 7-6, at Carla Ward Memorial Softball Field at Clark’s Pond South on Wednesday, April 20, to improve to a 5-5 record on the season.

Senior Hope Kornstein went 3-for-4 with a double, a homer, five RBIs and two runs scored; sophomore Victoria Feliciano went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored; and sophomore Meaghan Lardner, sophomore Madeline Bartori and senior Olivia Figueroa each went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Lardner also was the winning pitcher, allowing four hits and striking out 11 in a complete-game effort.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon