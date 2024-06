BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team enjoyed a fine season.

Under second-year head coach Rich Adams, the Bengals finished with a 17-10 overall record. Bloomfield, seeded seventh, lost at second-seeded Passaic County Tech, 11-0, in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, May 28, in Wayne. The Bengals entered the game on a seven-game winning streak.