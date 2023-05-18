Bloomfield HS softball team enjoys victories

By on Comments Off on Bloomfield HS softball team enjoys victories

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team defeated Glen Ridge and Belleville in consecutive games to improve to 10-12 overall on the season.

Madeline Bartori went 2-for-3 with two singles and an RBI, and Olivia Laub went 1-for-2 with a single and two RBI in the 5-4 win over Glen Ridge on Thursday, May 11, at Carla D. Ward Memorial Field at Clarks Pond South. Rylie Fabrazzo and Meagan Lardner each had a single, and Emma Freid had a single and an RBI. Lardner pitched a complete game allowing six hits and five walks, and striking out nine.

The Bengals defeated Belleville 11-1 on Saturday, May 13, at Clarks Pond South. Fabrazzo went 2-for-3 with two singles and two RBI, Freid went 2-for-3 with two singles and two RBI, Bartori went 1-for-2 with a single and an RBI, Laub went 1-for-2 with a single, two walks and three RBI; and Ahlexa Montalov went 1-for-3 with a single. Olivia Gonnella pitched a five-inning two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and one walk.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Belleville (at Clarks Pond South, May 13)

  

Bloomfield HS softball team enjoys victories added by on
View all posts by Editor →