Bloomfield HS softball team enjoys victories

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team defeated Glen Ridge and Belleville in consecutive games to improve to 10-12 overall on the season.

Madeline Bartori went 2-for-3 with two singles and an RBI, and Olivia Laub went 1-for-2 with a single and two RBI in the 5-4 win over Glen Ridge on Thursday, May 11, at Carla D. Ward Memorial Field at Clarks Pond South. Rylie Fabrazzo and Meagan Lardner each had a single, and Emma Freid had a single and an RBI. Lardner pitched a complete game allowing six hits and five walks, and striking out nine.

The Bengals defeated Belleville 11-1 on Saturday, May 13, at Clarks Pond South. Fabrazzo went 2-for-3 with two singles and two RBI, Freid went 2-for-3 with two singles and two RBI, Bartori went 1-for-2 with a single and an RBI, Laub went 1-for-2 with a single, two walks and three RBI; and Ahlexa Montalov went 1-for-3 with a single. Olivia Gonnella pitched a five-inning two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and one walk.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Belleville (at Clarks Pond South, May 13)