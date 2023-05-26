Bloomfield HS softball team enjoys winning streak

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team has been red hot. The Bengal had a four-game winning streak entering the week.

BHS defeated North Bergen 11-6 on Monday, May 15, at Clarks Pond South. Rylie Fabrazzo went 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs, Meagan Lardner had a single and two RBI and Madeline Bartori went 3-for-3 with three singles, a stolen base and an RBI. Mia Benkert went 2-for-3 with two singles and Emma Freid went 1-for-3 with a single and an RBI. Lardner was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and striking out 11 in six innings.

The Bengals defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy 19-5 on Tuesday, May 16, at MKA for their fourth win in a row to improve to 12-12. Fabrazzo went 4-for-6 wit two singles, two doubles and four RBIs; Madison Simone went 4-for-5 with four singles and an RBI; Sadie Coulter went 2-for-4 with a single, a double and four RBIs; Freid went 3-for-4 with three singles and an RBI; Donna-Marie Ferrara went 2-for-3 with two singles and an RBI; and Julianna Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with a single and two RBIs. Lucia Rojas, Ahlexa Montalvo and Olivia Gonnella each had an RBI. Gonnella was the winning pitcher, allowing four hits and striking out 11.

The eighth-seeded Bengals were scheduled to host No. 9 seed Morristown in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, May 23.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. North Bergen