Bloomfield HS softball team gets back on the winning track

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team returned to its winning ways, defeating Newark Academy and Union City in consecutive games to improve to 5-8 on the season.

Ahlexa Montalvo, a junior, went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI, senior Adrianna Orellano went 2-for-4 with three RBI, and junior Meagen Lardner went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI to lead the Bengals to an 11-5 win over Newark Academy on Wednesday, April 26, in Livingston. Giovia Deputato went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and junior Olivia Gonnella had a single and an RBI. Bloomfield snapped a five-game losing streak.

Montalvo went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Orfellano went 1-for-3 with two RBI in the 6-2 win at Union City on Thursday, April 27. Gonnella went 2-for-4. Lardner went 2-for-4, and pitched a complete game four-hitter with nine strikeouts for the win.

Bloomfield, seeded 19th, was scheduled to visit No. 14 seed Newark Tech in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Wednesday, May 3, after press time. The winner will visit No. 3 seed Livingston in the second round on Saturday, May 6.

