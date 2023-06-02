Bloomfield HS softball team has good run this season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The eighth-seeded Bloomfield High School softball team lost to ninth-seeded Morristown 11-2 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, May 23, at Clarks Pond South.

The Bengals ended the season with a 12-13 overall record. Bloomfield made strong strides, entering the tournament with a four-game winning streak.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Morristown (Tuesday, May 23)