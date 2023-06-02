Bloomfield HS softball team has good run this season

By on Comments Off on Bloomfield HS softball team has good run this season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The eighth-seeded Bloomfield High School softball team lost to  ninth-seeded Morristown 11-2 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, May 23, at Clarks Pond South.

The Bengals ended the season with a 12-13 overall record. Bloomfield made strong strides, entering the tournament with a four-game winning streak.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Morristown (Tuesday, May 23)

Bloomfield HS softball team has good run this season added by on
View all posts by Editor →