BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team fell to Verona 6-1 on Friday, April 21, at Clarks Pond South to move to a 3-7 record.

The Bengals will visit Union City on Thursday, April 27, at 4:30 p.m. and will host West Orange on Saturday, April 29, at 10 a.m. at Clarks Pond South. Bloomfield then will visit West Caldwell Tech on Monday, May 1, and visit Montclair on Tuesday, May 2, both at 4 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon