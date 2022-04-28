Bloomfield HS softball team looks to regroup after losing to Cedar Grove

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team seeks to regroup after an 11-0 loss to a good Cedar Grove team on Wednesday, April 27, at Carla Ward Memorial Softball Field at Clark’s Pond South in a Super Essex Conference crossover game.

Bloomfield moved to a 6-8 record on the season, while Cedar Grove improved to 9-5. Bloomfield is in the SEC–Liberty Division, or the second-highest in the conference, while Cedar Grove is in the SEC–American, the highest division in the conference.

Bloomfield will host Verona on Thursday, April 28, at 4 p.m. and host Orange in the Essex County Tournament preliminary round on Friday, April 29, at 4 pm. Bloomfield will visit North Bergen on Monday, May 2, at 4:30 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon