Bloomfield HS softball team looks to regroup after losing to Cedar Grove

By on Comments Off on Bloomfield HS softball team looks to regroup after losing to Cedar Grove

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team seeks to regroup after an 11-0 loss to a good Cedar Grove team on Wednesday, April 27, at Carla Ward Memorial Softball Field at Clark’s Pond South in a Super Essex Conference crossover game.

Bloomfield moved to a 6-8 record on the season, while Cedar Grove improved to 9-5. Bloomfield is in the SEC–Liberty Division, or the second-highest in the conference, while Cedar Grove is in the SEC–American, the highest division in the conference.

Bloomfield will host Verona on Thursday, April 28, at 4 p.m. and host Orange in the Essex County Tournament preliminary round on Friday, April 29, at 4 pm. Bloomfield will visit North Bergen on Monday, May 2, at 4:30 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

  

Bloomfield HS softball team looks to regroup after losing to Cedar Grove added by on
View all posts by Editor →

COMMENTS