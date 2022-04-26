Bloomfield HS softball team notches victories

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team defeated West Orange and West Caldwell Tech.

BHS defeated West Orange, 7-6, at Carla Ward Memorial Softball Field at Clark’s Pond South on Wednesday, April 20.

Hope Kornstein, a senior, went 3-for-4 with a double, a homer, five RBIs and two runs scored; sophomore Victoria Feliciano went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored; and sophomore Meagan Lardner, sophomore Madeline Batori and senior Olivia Figueroa each went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Lardner also was the winning pitcher, allowing four hits and striking out 11 in a complete-game effort.

After losing to Kearny, 9-6, on Friday, April 22, at Clark’s Pond South, Bloomfield defeated West Caldwell Tech, 6-0, the next day. Emily Tice, a senior, had a single, a double, four RBIs and a run scored; junior Adrianna Orellano had two singles, an RBI and two runs scored; and Lardner had a single and an RBI. Lardner tossed a two-hit shutout with 16 strikeouts and two walks.

In the loss to Kearny, Kornstein had two singles, an RBI and two runs scored; senior Isabella Olaya had two singles and two runs scored; and Orellano had a single and two RBIs.

Bloomfield hosted Millburn on Monday, April 25, and lost, 3-1, to move to a 6-7 record on the season. Feliciano had two singles and Orellano drove in a run.

Bloomfield was scheduled to host Cedar Grove on Wednesday, April 27. The Bengals will host Verona on Thursday, April 28, at 4 p.m. and visit North Bergen on Monday, May 2, at 4 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon