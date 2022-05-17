Bloomfield HS softball team notches victories

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team defeated Glen Ridge, 10-9, on Wednesday, May 11, at Carla Ward Memorial Softball Field at Clark’s Pond South. Senior Emily Tice had two hits and three RBIs; junior Adrianna Orellano had a single and two RBIs; and seniors Elexis Flores, senior Hope Kornstein, sophomore Ahlexa Montalvo and sophomore Meagan Lardner each had one hit and one RBI. Lardner scattered nine hits and struck out five for the win.

Bloomfield defeated Weequahic, 15-0, on Friday, May 13, larla Ward Memorial Field. Kornstein had two doubles and three RBIs; sophomore Olivia Laub had a single and two RBIs; and Flores, sophomore Olivia Gonnella, senior Isabella Olaya and Tice each had one hit and one RBI. Gonnella pitched a three-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts and two walks.

Bloomfield, seeded 10th, was scheduled to visit No. 7 seed Union City in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, tournament on Tuesday, May 17, after press time. The winner will face the winner between No. 2 seed Livingston and No. 15 seed North Bergen in the quarterfinals on Friday, May 20.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon