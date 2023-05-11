Bloomfield HS softball team posts encouraging ECT run

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team had a good run in the Essex County Tournament.

The 19th-seeded Bengals defeated No. 14 seed Newark Tech 10-0 in the first round on Wednesday, May 3, at Newark Tech. Meagan Lardner pitched a five-inning two-hitter with 13 strikeouts and one walk, and at the plate, went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Ahlexa Montalva had a triple and an RBI; Adrianna Orellano had a triple and two RBIs; Oliva Gonnella went 2-for-3 with two RBIs; Emma Freid had a single and two RBIs; Olivia Laub had a triple. Giovia Deputato had a double.

Bloomfield defeated Newark East Side 14-0 in a Super Essex Conference game on Thursday, May 4. Emily Olsen had two hits and an RBI, Madeline Batori had two hits and an RBI; and Orellano had two hits and two RBIs. Gonnella had three RBIs.

Bloomfield lost at No. 3 seed Livingston 11-2 in the ECT second round on Friday, May 5, to move to an 8-10 overall record.