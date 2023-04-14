Bloomfield HS softball team seeks progress

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team features a young roster that is looking to have a competitive season.

The Bengals have a new head coach in Rich Adams, who replaced the legendary Bob Mayer. Mayer directed the program to tremendous success in 34 seasons at the helm with numerous conference, county and state sectional titles.

Bloomfield, which is in the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division, improved to 2-3 on the season following the 8-1 divisional victory over Newark Academy at Carla Ward Memorial Field at Clarks Pond South on Monday, April 10.

The team captains are senior Adrianna Orellano and juniors Olivia Laub, Olivia Gonnella and Meagan Lardner. Other starters and notable players include junior catcher Rylie Fabrazzo, junior infielder and outfielder Madeline Batori, sophomore shortstop Mia Benkert, sophomore first baseman Emma Freid, senior infielder Natalee Reed and senior outfielder Gianna Tuminaro.

“The team overall is young with only three seniors on the roster,” said Adams, a 2007 Bloomfield High School graduate. “Our goal for the year is to continue to develop each game throughout the season and to compete within the division/league. Essentially, we want to continue to develop the talent that we have on the roster. Competing in the SEC is tough. There are a lot of talented teams. One of our goals as a team is to remain competitive and prove that we can compete with the best Essex County has to offer. Our captains provide varsity experience to an otherwise young team.”

Lardner and Gonnella, who are returnees, pace the pitching staff along with sophomore newcomer Madison Simone. Fabrazzo has started the season hot at the plate with six RBIs in the 11-7 divisional victory over Payne Tech on Monday, April 3, in Newark in the season opener. Adams said the junior spent the first two years of high school playing in the baseball program before making the switch this year. “She has been a huge addition to the lineup,” Adams said.

Freid and Orellano also have been leading the lineup, hitting .538 and .375 respectively, according to Adams.

“Overall I am very pleased with the efforts our girls put in during the pre-season and thus far through the season,” Adams said. “They are working hard and are very receptive to feedback. We have played some tough games already, but the girls are continuing to work and battle each and every day. I couldn’t ask for a better group of players or coaches to be working with.”

Mayer remains with the program as one of the assistant varsity coaches. The coaching staff also includes varsity assistant coach Lexi Corio, junior varsity assistant Jess Sciarra, freshman coach Gina Viggiano and freshman/JV coach Mark Santasieri. Corio was a standout softball player for BHS, graduating in 2020.

Adams was a BHS assistant baseball coach under current head coach Mike Policastro, who coached Adams in Policastro’s first year at the helm in 2007.

Adams also was an assistant baseball coach at Glen Ridge High School.

The other teams in the Liberty Division are Glen Ridge, Millburn, Verona and West Essex.

Bloomfield lost three straight games after the season opener, falling to West Essex at home on Tuesday, April 4; at Verona on Wednesday, April 5 and Caldwell at home on Saturday, April 8.

Here are upcoming games:

April 14: vs. Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

April 17: at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

April 19: vs. Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon