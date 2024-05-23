Bloomfield HS softball team surges into the postseason

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team has been red-hot.

The Bengals entered the week on a six-game winning streak to improve to 16-9 overall on the season. Bloomfield won four games last week, beginning with a 15-0 win over Technology on Tuesday, May 14, at Carla Ward Memorial Park at Clarks Pond South in Bloomfield.

Seniors Olivia Laub, Rylie Fabrazzo and Meagan Larder each had two hits and two RBI in the win over Technology. Senior Sadie Coulter also had two hits. Junior Madison Simone tossed a four-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts and four walks.

The next day, the Bengals defeated Glen Ridge, 10-0, at Glenfield Park in Montclair. Fabrazzo had two hits and an RBI; senior Olivia Gonnella and freshman Alyssa Haag each had a hit and two RBI; and senior Ahlexa Montalvo drove in two runs. Freshman winning pitcher Teagan Weber went the distance, allowing two hits.

BHS defeated Bard, 13-3, Friday, May 17, at home. Fabrazzo went 3-for-4 with two singles, a double and two RBI; Weber went 2-for-2 with two triples, two walks and an RBI; and Gonnella went 2-for-2 with a single, a double, a walk and two RBI. Junior Giovia Deputato had a double and three RBI. Laub had a single and an RBI. Lardner and winning pitcher Simone combined on a five-inning six-hitter with eight strikeouts.

The Bengals defeated Westwood, 13-11, Saturday, May 18, at home. Weber went 3-for-4 with a single, two doubles and three RBI. Fabrazzo went 3-for-4 with three singles and an RBI. Laub went 2-for-3 with two singles. Haag went 2-for-3 with two singles and two RBI. Gonnella had a single and two RBI. Simone (three walks) and junior Emma Freid each had an RBI.

The Bengals, seeded seventh, were scheduled to host No. 10 seed Memorial of West New York in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Wednesday, May 22, If the Bengals win, they will face the winner between No. 2 seed Passaic County Tech and No. 15 seed Paterson Kennedy in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 27.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield games vs. Bard and Westwood