Bloomfield HS softball team wins fourth straight game

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team defeated Union City, 3-2, Thursday, May 2, at Carla Ward Memorial Field at Clarks Pond South.

The Bengals won their fourth straight game and fifth in six games to improve to 9-6 overall.

Senior Meaghan Lardner pitched a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts and four walks. At the plate, Lardner went 1-for-2 with a single and an RBI. Junior Emma Freid went 1-for-2 with a single, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Freshman Teagan Weber also went 1-for-2 with a single and a walk.

The Bengals, seeded 11th, will visit No. 6 seed Montclair in the round of 16 in the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, May 4. If they win, the Bengals will face the winner of No. 3 seed Cedar Grove and No. 14 seed West Orange in the semifinals on Saturday, May 11.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Union City (May 2)