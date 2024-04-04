Bloomfield HS softball team wins season opener vs. Payne Tech

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Senior Ahlexa Montalvo went 3-for-3 with a single, double, triple and one RBI; senior Rylie Fabrazzo went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI and junior Emma Freid went 2-for-3 with two singles and three RBI to lead the Bloomfield High School softball team to an 11-1 win over Payne Tech in the season opener on Monday, April 1, at Carla Ward Memorial Field in Bloomfield.

Freshman Alyssa Haag went 2-for-2 with a double, triple, two RBI and two stolen bases and senior Meagan Lardner pitched a five-inning, one-hitter with seven strikeouts and two walks for Bloomfield.

The Bengals, under head coach Rich Adams, will visit Nutley on Friday, April 5, at Yanticaw Park at 10 a.m.; visit Newark Academy in Livingston on Monday, April 8, at 4 p.m.; and host Millburn on Wednesday, April 10, at 4 p.m. at Carla Ward Memorial Field.