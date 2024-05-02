Bloomfield HS softball team wins three straight

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team won three straight games, defeating Newark Academy, North Bergen and West Orange, to improve to 8-6 on the season.

The Bengals defeated Newark Academy, 3-2, Wednesday, April 24, at Carla Ward Memorial Field at Clarks Pond South in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game.

The Bengals scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning. After Newark Academy cut it to 2-1 in the top of the second, Bloomfield answered with a run in third to make it 3-1.

Senior Rylie Fabrazzo had two singles and an RBI and senior Ahlexa Montvalo had a single and two RBI for the Bengals. Senior Meagan Lardner pitched a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts for the win.

Bloomfield won at North Bergen, 11-4, Friday, April 26, in an independent game. Senior Olivia Laub went 3-for-3 with a single, two doubles, two walks, two stolen bases, three runs scored and three RBI. Senior Olivia Gonnella had a single and drove in three runs. Fabrazzo had a single, a double and an RBI. Freshman Teagan Weber had two singles, an RBI and two runs scored. Weber also pitched a seven-inning complete game, allowing six hits and striking out eight.

The Bengals hosted West Orange and won, 9-2, Saturday, April 27, at Carl Ward Memorial Field in a crossover divisional game. Weber had two singles, a double and two runs scored; freshman Alyssa Haag had three singles and four RBI; Gonnella had a single, a triple, two RBI and two runs scored; and Laub had a double, a walk and two RBI, and was also hit by a pitch. Lardner went the distance, scattering seven hits and striking out 11.

The Bengals, seeded 11th, were scheduled to host No. 22 seed Immaculate Conception of Montclair in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Wednesday, May 1. If they won, the Bengals will visit No. 6 seed Montclair in the round of 16 on Saturday, May 4.

The Bengals have overcome a 2-4 start to the season, winning six of the next eight games.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. West Orange (April 27)