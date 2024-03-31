Bloomfield HS spring teams gear up for seasons

The Bloomfield High School baseball, softball and boys volleyball teams will begin their seasons on Monday, April 1.

The following are their schedules:

Baseball

April 1: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

April 3: at Verona, 1 p.m.

April 5: West Essex, 4 p.m.

April 8: Barringer, 4 p.m.

April 10: at West Orange, 4 p.m.

April 12: at Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 13: Old Tappan, noon

April 15: at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

April 16: Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

April 19: Verona, 4 p.m.

April 20: at Bayonne, 2 p.m.

April 22: at West Essex, 4 p.m.

April 24: at Barringer, 4 p.m.

April 26: Seton Hall Prep, 4 p.m.

April 27: at North Bergen, 1 p.m.

April 29: Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

April 30: at Roxbury, 4:15 p.m.

May 1: at Lyndhurst, 4 p.m.

May 6: West Orange, 4 p.m.

May 9: Morris Knolls, 4:30 p.m.

May 11: Belleville, 7 p.m.

May 13: Memorial, 4:30 p.m.

May 15; Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

May 17: Nutley, 7 p.m.

 

Softball

April 1: Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

April 3: Verona, 4 p.m.

April 5: at Nutley, 4 p.m.

April 8: at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

April 10: Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 12: at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

April 15: Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

April 17: at Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

April 19: at Verona, 4 p.m.

April 20; at Harrison, 10 a.m.

April 22: Nutley, 4 p.m.

April 24: Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

April 26: at North Bergen, 4 p.m.

April 27: West Orange, 10 a.m.

April 29: West Caldwell Tech, 4 p.m.

April 30: at Hoboken, 4:30 p.m.

May 2: Union City, 4:30 p.m. 

May 6: West Essex, 4 p.m.

May 8: at Millburn, 4 p.m.

May 9: at Belleville, 4 p.m.

May 11: North Arlington, 11 a.m.

May 14: Technology, 4 p.m.

May 15: at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

May 16: Montclair, 4 p.m.

 

Boys volleyball

April 1: Livingston, 4 p.m.

April 3: at Belleville, 4 p.m.

April 5: Irvington, 4 p.m.

April 6: Bengal Invitational tournament, 9 a.m.

April 8: West Caldwell Tech, 4 p.m.

April 10; Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 12: West Essex, 4 p.m.

April 15: Newark East Side, 4 p.m.

April 17: at Livingston, 4 p.m.

April 19: Belleville, 4 p.m.

April 27: Elizabeth, Linden, Monroe Township, 10 a.m.

May 6: at West Caldwell Tech, 4 p.m.

May 8: at Millburn, 4 p.m.

May 11: at Southern Regional, 9 a.m.

May 13: at West Essex, 4 p.m.

May 15: at Newark East Side, 4 p.m.

May 20: Colonia, 5:30 p.m.

