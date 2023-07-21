Bloomfield HS swim coach Lenore Imhof competes in triathlon in Maine in memory of Karen Centinaro

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — For Lenore Imhof, competing in the Maine Cancer Foundation’s Tri for a Cure triathlon was extra emotional.

Last year, the longtime Bloomfield High School swim coach competed in the triathlon in honor of Karen Centinaro, the longtime BHS athletic administrative assistant who was battling cancer.

At this year’s event, which took place on Sunday, July 16, Imhof competed in Centinaro’s memory. Centinaro died in March, after a courageous battle with the disease.

Imhof said she competed in memory “of an amazing person who meant so much to so many and leaves an emptiness that cannot be easily filled,” said Imhof, a 1984 BHS graduate who retired as a BHS teacher in April 2022 and now resides in Maine. “Her words of wisdom to me as her daughters’ teacher and then guidance as a coach were invaluable and enriched my life in countless ways. Last year, I raced in the Tri for a Cure in her honor and, this year, I am devastated to be racing in her memory.”

Despite dealing with a shoulder injury, Imhof enjoyed a successful showing on Sunday as she finished in fourth place out of 36 women in the age 55-59 group. There were 511 women who competed, including a cancer survivor class. “Unfortunately due to the tornado warnings, the race director had to make the tough decision to cut off the bike leg of the triathlon, so almost 200 women were only able to complete the swim and run part of the triathlon,” Imhof said. However, since Imhof was in the third wave of athletes, she made the cut and completed all three events of the triathlon.

“I dug deep in the cycling and running and posted some of my best splits in these two legs in years,” Imhof said. “The swim leg was very challenging for me with my shoulder injury. The bike leg was challenging due to the winds, but I thought about how challenging and painful Karen’s cancer fight was and will always be for her family. In the last mile of the run, I closed my eyes for a second and I could see Karen sitting at her desk with her hands folded smiling at me…”

Imhof taught Centinaro’s daughters and sons-in-law at BHS. One of Centinaro’s daughters, Jess, gave birth to a baby boy two weeks ago. Another daughter, Nicole, was a member of Imhof’s mock trial team and also won a school law day essay contest that Imhof ran. The sons-in-law are Jarret Francisco and Liam Pemberthy, who were multi-sport athletes at BHS.

“I first knew her as this amazing mother, who just was an outstanding parent, who was always there supporting,” Imhof said. “Every single academic activity that I had, Karen was there, front and center.”

Like many people in the Bloomfield school community, Imhof was devastated when Centinaro died at the age of 64.

“This really has taken the wind out of my sails,” Imhof said. “I am just so sad that she is gone.

“She battled it so well, and then we lost her. Karen understood how important sports are to the development of our students and its importance in teaching discipline and teamwork and that hard work pays off.”

Imhof graduated BHS in the top 13 of her class and attended Georgetown University where she was a member of the Division 1 swim team for four years. She was an educator for 35 years and has been a swim coach for more than 40 years. In fact, Imhof started the BHS swim team.

During this past season in the winter, Imhof would fly back and forth every week from her Maine home to coach the Bengals swim team. That’s how much she said she loves to coach the swimmers. She added that she was so excited to see one of her swimmers, rising senior Aly Breikaa, capture the gold medal in the 100-yard backstroke at the Essex County championships this season.

Imhof’s mother and other family members still reside in Bloomfield.

Imhof said she felt so good about competing in the triathlon again for Centinaro, knowing that Centinaro was smiling from above.

The Maine Cancer Foundation’s Tri for a Cure has been happening since 2008.

Lenore has raised $4,100 to date thanks to Bloomfield administration, Bloomfield teachers, Bloomfield swimmers and their parents, Bloomfield neighbors, the Centinaro family and the Francisco family, as well as close friends and colleagues. To date, the Maine Tri for a Cure has raised almost $2 million for the Maine Cancer Foundation.

“There are no words to describe how amazing our community is,” Imhof added. “It’s even more devastating for us to lose somebody who was so inspirational and so good to every one of us. Karen was the most positive and supportive and kind and courageous and classy person who loved us all unconditionally!”

Though the race was concluded, Imhof is still accepting contributions for the Maine Cancer Foundation. Anyone wishing to make a donation can email Imhof at: limhof@bloomfield.k12.nj.us.

Photos Courtesy of Lenore Imhof