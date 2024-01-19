Bloomfield HS swim team makes waves at Essex County Championship meet

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The nascent Bloomfield High School boys swim team made a powerful statement at the Essex County Championship meet at Jersey Aquatic Center in New Providence on Monday, Jan. 15, placing eighth overall.

Senior captain Aly Breikaa was second in the boys 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. The 200-yard relay set a new school record of 1 minute, 40.98 seconds. The quartet was composed of Gabe DelFierro, Jacob Hernandez, Liam Timbie and Breikaa.

Lauren Espiritu shattered the BHS girls record with a 1:06.25 time in the 100-yard butterfly.

Photo Courtesy of Bloomfield Athletic Director Steve Jenkins