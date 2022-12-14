Bloomfield HS swim teams splash to impressive showings against St. Benedict’s Prep

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School Lady Bengals swim team dominated the pool and put in some stellar performances and won the meet.

Senior Captain Alexis Laviola demonstrated once again in her fourth year as a varsity swimmer that she is a force to be reckoned with. She decisively won the 200 yard freestyle event and then was the only female swimmer to swim the 500 – which is 20 laps of the pool – and finished third in the boys heat and of course won the girls event.

Sophomore Lauren Espiritu decisively won the 200 yard individual medley, pulled out a solid win in the 100 yard butterfly and showed her teammates how consistent hard work in the pool pays off!

Newcomers to the Bengal swim team, sophomore Sabine Maculan and freshman Sasha Klotz, had impressive showings in their respective events. Freshman Cayla Laviola is a fierce competitor, and in her first high school swim meet, had fine performances, coming in first in the 100 free and third in 100 breaststroke. Freshman Brook Henry anchored the A 200 medley relay and secured the win for the Bengals. Henry finished second in the 100 back right behind Maculan, who won the event. Freshman Chloe Cardona, in her first swim meet ever, swam the tough 200 yard free and then swam the 100 in the 400 yard free relay.

The boys team had a close matchup against a tough St. Benedict’s Prep that once again demonstrated that they have depth. Senior captain Alex Wolfe, in his fourth year on the varsity swim team, got the job done in the 100 backstroke in fine form, finishing first. Freshman Liam Timbie held off the Grey Bees to finish second in the 100 backstroke.

Wolfe put in a fast performance in 100 free but just fell a bit short to the Grey Bees!

Junior Captain Aly Breikaa, who is a top-ranked swimmer in the state, demonstrated that he is a true team player and swam events to help the team score the points they needed. He dominated the 200 yard freestyle and 500 yard freestyle and did it all effortlessly.

Sophomore Gabe DelFierro once again took to the block and showed his teammates what continuous hard work in the pool looks like, finishing first in the 200 IM and first in the 100 breaststroke. His performances in both the medley relay and 400 yard freestyle relay were truly noteworthy.

Sophomores Patrick Brown, Nick Obiedzinski, Kevin Obiedzinski and Robert Brennan, in their second year on the team, showed fine form in the pool, transitioning from a winning championship cross-country season to the pool. Coach Lenore Imhof wore her cross-country apparel to show the Bengal cross-country team the respect they deserve!

Sophomore Philip Mawas stepped up to the plate to support his team by swimming the 200 yard freestyle, and sophomore Jacob Hernandez showed that his hard work over the last year has paid off, as he put in a fine performance in the 100 backstroke.

Freshmen standouts Liam Timbie and Jake Lo were a welcome addition to the Bengal squad and held their own against strong Grey Bee seniors in their events.

All eyes will be on these Bengals as the season progresses!

Coach Sean Dugan and Coach Imhof were incredibly proud of their Bengal swimmers and many of the swimmers who swam in their first swim meet ever. Dugan guided the new manager with scoring and the team got electric printouts from the electronic timing! Thirty swimmers attended the swim meet and appreciated the Grey Bee hospitality. Assistant Headmaster Michael Scanlon is close friends with Coach Imhof from their Georgetown University swimming days, and was front and center cheering on the swimmers and taking professional photos of both teams.

The Bengals are thankful to Bloomfield HS athletic director Steve Jenkins for the new bathing suits that he selected, and the team looked so professional with their new suits and Bengal bathing caps! The Bengals say, thank you AD Jenkins!