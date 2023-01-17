Bloomfield HS swimmer Aly Breikaa wins gold at Essex County championship

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — It was an historic day for Bloomfield High School at the NJIT Natatorium for the Essex County Swim Championship on Monday, Jan. 16.

Junior Aly Breikaa became just the third Bengal to win gold with his victory in the

100-yard backstroke. He joins Mark Spagnuolo and Dennis Hall-App, Bloomfield’s previous champions.

Breikaa also placed second in the 100-yard freestyle.

The boys 400-yard freestyle finished in fifth place, marking the first time a Bengal relay

team placed at counties. The quartet was comprised of Gabriel Del Fierro, Alex

Wolfe, Liam Trimble, and Breikaa.

Photo Courtesy of Bloomfield High School Athletics