Bloomfield HS swimmer Aly Breikaa wins gold at Essex County championship

By on Comments Off on Bloomfield HS swimmer Aly Breikaa wins gold at Essex County championship

Bloomfield High School junior Aly Breikaa, right, and Bloomfield coach Lenore Imhof beam at the Essex County meet.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — It was an historic day for Bloomfield High School at the NJIT Natatorium for the Essex County Swim Championship on Monday, Jan. 16.

Junior Aly Breikaa became just the third Bengal to win gold with his victory in the
100-yard backstroke. He joins Mark Spagnuolo and Dennis Hall-App, Bloomfield’s previous champions.

Breikaa also placed second in the 100-yard freestyle.

The boys 400-yard freestyle finished in fifth place, marking the first time a Bengal relay
team placed at counties. The quartet was comprised of Gabriel Del Fierro, Alex
Wolfe, Liam Trimble, and Breikaa.

Photo Courtesy of Bloomfield High School Athletics

  

Bloomfield HS swimmer Aly Breikaa wins gold at Essex County championship added by on
View all posts by Editor →