Bloomfield HS swimmer Breikaa breaks own record at the state finals

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The following are recent Bloomfield High School athletics highlights:

Senior boys swimmer Aly Breikaa blasted a school record in the 50-yard freestyle to place 10th at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state individual championships at Gloucester Tech on Sunday, March 3. He shattered his own record in the 100-yard freestyle.

Izzy Bille, junior, placed fifth in Essex County at the girls individual bowling championships at North Arlington Lanes on Monday, Feb. 26. Junior Leah Velasquez, on the girls side, and sophomore Jayden Padilla, on the boys side, also had qualified for the individual tournament.

Unified Basketball extended its winning streak to three with a victory over Clifton.