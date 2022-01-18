Bloomfield HS swimming, track and field, and wrestling enjoy many highlights

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The following are highlights of Bloomfield High School swimming, track and field, and wrestling.
- Aly Breikaa had a memorable day at the Essex County Swim Championship Meet held at the natatorium on the campus of NJIT on Monday, Jan. 17. A sophomore, Aly placed second in both the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle events.
- The girls Indoor track 4-x-800-meter relay squad of junior Isabella Copeck, junior Emily Haraka, senior Ava Sayers, and freshman Ashley Toro continued their breakout season with a sixth-place finish at the NJSIAA Group 4 Relay Championship on Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Bennett Complex in Toms River.
- Girls wrestling competed at the Bergen County Coaches Association Tournament and brought home two titles as both Kira Pipkins and Gianna Faura won their respective weight classes. Bloomfield was the lone school with multiple champions. Meanwhile, boys wrestling topped Hackettstown in a dual meet.
