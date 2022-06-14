Bloomfield HS track-and-field athletes give good Group 4 efforts

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School track-and-field contingent gave good efforts at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state championships at Franklin High School in Somerset on Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11.

On the girls side, senior Alyssa Valentin took 11th place with a throw of 102 feet, 3 inches in the discus. Sarah Hartland, a sophomore, followed in 12th place in the same event with a throw of 101-8. Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher, a freshman, took 14th place in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.01 seconds. Kailyn Sayers, a sophomore, took 14th place in the 400-meter dash in 59.70.

On the boys side, Cristian Armstrong, a junior, took 16th place in both the long jump at 18-5 and triple jump at 42-7 ½. Elvin Darius, a senior, took 17th place in the 200-meter dash in 23.14 and 20th place in the 400-meter dash in 51.56. Robert Wolf, a senior, took 20th place in the 800-meter dash in 2 minutes, 5.71 seconds.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon.