Bloomfield HS track and field athletes to compete at nationals; donations being sought

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School track and field program is hoping to receive some funding or a grant to offset the cost for its top student-athletes who qualified for the 2024 New Balance Outdoor Nationals, which will be held at the University of Pennsylvania, between June 13-16.

Thus far, Bloomfield has two automatic qualifiers and there may be more after the state championships this weekend, June 7-8.

Freshman Alana Dennis, who qualified and placed ninth in the nation in the 55-meter dash at the 2024 New Balance Indoor Nationals, has qualified automatically for three events. She will compete in the 100-meter dash, 100-meter high hurdles and the 200-meter dash on June 15, with the possibility of advancing to finals on June 16.

In addition, freshman Arbion Frangu qualified for the discus, which will take place on June 13.

The BHS track and field program is accepting any donations to help with the costs for the nationals.

Checks can be mailed out to Bloomfield Board of Education, care of BHS Athletics, 160 Broad St., Bloomfield, NJ 07003. Note: Track & Field.

For more information, contact BHS head track and field coach Terry Iavarone at 201-281-5364 or tiavarone@bloomfield.k12.nj.us.

Photo Courtesy of Bloomfield High School Track and Field