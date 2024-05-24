Bloomfield HS track and field teams excel at Essex County Championships

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School track and field teams enjoyed stellar performances at the Essex County Championships on Thursday and Friday, May 16-17, at Schools Stadium in Newark.
The boys team finished in fourth place in the team standings with 36 points, while the girls team finished in fifth place with 38 ½ points.
Senior Charles Lisa won the boys pole vault for the second year in a row to lead the Bengals. Lisa leaped a school-record 13 feet.
The following are the top-six finishes for BHS:
Girls
- Junior Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher took first place in the 100-meter high hurdles in 14.73.
- Senior Victoria Feliciano took second place in the javelin at 99-1.
- Senior Angel Cruz-Fletcher took third place in the triple jump at 35 feet.
- Senior Kailyn Sayers took fourth place in the 400-meter hurdles in 1 minute, 06.99 seconds.
- Sophomore Thalia Bell took fourth place in the discus at 115-4.
- Junior Ashley Toro took fifth place in the 800-meter run in 2:23.40.
- Freshman Alana Dennis took sixth place in the 100-meter dash in 12.59 seconds.
- Dennis took sixth place in the 200-meter dash in 26.14.
Boys
- In the pole vault, Lisa was joined by junior Nicholas Obiedzinski, who took fourth place at 11-0, and senior Christopher Escobar, who took sixth place at 10-0.
- Junior Alexander Travers took second place in the 400-meter hurdles in 58.27.
- Junior Cristian Silva took fifth place in the javelin at 142-4.
- The 4×400 relay team took second place in 3:22.68. The runners were senior Joshua Ibeh, 51.78; sophomore Jeremy Tejada, 51.60; junior James Fields, 50.23; and Travers, 49.08.
- Fields took fourth place in the 200-meter dash in 22.20.
- Senior Dave Louis took fifth place in the discus at 132-3.
The Bengals had other notable performers.
For the girls, senior Samyah Wilson took eighth place in the 100-meter dash in 12.85. Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher took ninth place in the high jump at 4-8.
For the boys, Fields took 10th place in the long jump at 20-1.