Bloomfield HS track and field teams excel at Essex County Championships

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School track and field teams enjoyed stellar performances at the Essex County Championships on Thursday and Friday, May 16-17, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

The boys team finished in fourth place in the team standings with 36 points, while the girls team finished in fifth place with 38 ½ points.

Senior Charles Lisa won the boys pole vault for the second year in a row to lead the Bengals. Lisa leaped a school-record 13 feet.

The following are the top-six finishes for BHS:

Girls

Junior Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher took first place in the 100-meter high hurdles in 14.73.

Senior Victoria Feliciano took second place in the javelin at 99-1.

Senior Angel Cruz-Fletcher took third place in the triple jump at 35 feet.

Senior Kailyn Sayers took fourth place in the 400-meter hurdles in 1 minute, 06.99 seconds.

Sophomore Thalia Bell took fourth place in the discus at 115-4.

Junior Ashley Toro took fifth place in the 800-meter run in 2:23.40.

Freshman Alana Dennis took sixth place in the 100-meter dash in 12.59 seconds.

Dennis took sixth place in the 200-meter dash in 26.14.

Boys

In the pole vault, Lisa was joined by junior Nicholas Obiedzinski, who took fourth place at 11-0, and senior Christopher Escobar, who took sixth place at 10-0.

Junior Alexander Travers took second place in the 400-meter hurdles in 58.27.

Junior Cristian Silva took fifth place in the javelin at 142-4.

The 4×400 relay team took second place in 3:22.68. The runners were senior Joshua Ibeh, 51.78; sophomore Jeremy Tejada, 51.60; junior James Fields, 50.23; and Travers, 49.08.

Fields took fourth place in the 200-meter dash in 22.20.

Senior Dave Louis took fifth place in the discus at 132-3.

The Bengals had other notable performers.

For the girls, senior Samyah Wilson took eighth place in the 100-meter dash in 12.85. Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher took ninth place in the high jump at 4-8.

For the boys, Fields took 10th place in the long jump at 20-1.