Bloomfield HS track athletes gain conference honors

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School track and field teams featured several honorees on the All–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division for the spring season, as voted by the divisional coaches.

On the boys side, the Bengals boasted 11 selections on the First Team, nine on the Second Team and two on Honorable Mention

On the girls side, the Bengals boasted 12 selections on the First Team, eight on the Second Team and two on Honorable Mention.

BOYS

First Team

110-meter hurdles: Jeremy Tejada (Class of 2026).

400-meter hurdles: Alexander Travers (2025).

Pole vault: Charles Lisa (2024).

Shot put: William Cordero (2024).

Discus: Dave Louis (2024).

Javelin: Cristian Silva (2025).

All-Around: James Fields (2025).

4×400: Joshua Ibeh (2024), Tejada, Fields and Travers.

Second Team

200 meters: Fields.

400 meters: Ibeh.

1,600 meters: Bryant Gordon (2025).

110-meter hurdles: Victor Carthell (2025).

400-meter hurdles: Carthell.

Long jump: Fields.

Pole vault: Nicholas Obiedzinski (2025).

Discus: Arbion Frangu (2027).

Javelin: Maxwell Hatton (2026).

Honorable Mention

Jeremiah Saunders (2024).

Miguel Lopez (2025).

GIRLS

First Team

100 meters: Alana Dennis (2027).

200 meters: Dennis.

100-meter high hurdles: Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher (2025).

Triple jump: Angel Cruz-Fletcher (2024).

Pole vault: Ava Claps (2026).

Shot put: Candace Chapman (2024).

Discus: Thalia Bell (2026).

All-Around: Samyah Wilson (2024).

4×400-meter relay: Kailyn Sayers (2024), Wilson, Ashley Toro (2025), Rylie Sayers (2024).

Second Team

100 meters: Wilson.

200 meters: Wilson.

800 meters: Toro.

100-meter high hurdles: Dennis.

400-meter intermediate hurdles: K. Sayers.

Long jump: A. Cruz-Fletcher.

Javelin: Victoria Feliciano (2024)

Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield High School Track and Field