Bloomfield HS track athletes garner SEC and county honors

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls track and field teams featured several athletes who earned All–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division and All-Essex County honors, as selected by the coaches in the division and in the county.

All–SEC–Liberty Division

Boys

First team:

1,600-meters: Bryant Gordon, sophomore.

Intermediate hurdles: Kalel Deimedici, junior.

High jump: Zaire LaRue, senior.

Long jump: Jayden Clydesdale, sophomore.

Pole vault: Charles Lisa, junior.

Shot put: William Cordero, junior.

Discus: Cordero

All-Around: Cristian Armstrong, senior.

4×400: Deimedici, Nathaniel Brown, senior; James Fields, sophomore; Armstrong.

Second team:

200 meters: Fields.

800 meters: Abayomi Hazel, senior.

High Hurdles: Jeremy Tejada, freshman.

Intermediate hurdles: Alexander Travers, junior.

High jump: Jasir Eason, senior.

Triple jump: LaRue

Shot put: Christopher Francois Jr., senior.

Discus: Francois

Honorable mention:

Logan Kudla, senior.

Dave Louis, junior.

Girls

First team:

100 meters: Samyah Wilson, junior.

800 meters: Ashley Toro, sophomore.

High hurdles: Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher, sophomore.

Intermediate hurdles: Kailyn Sayers, junior.

Pole vault: Taylor Copeck, senior.

Shot put: Albina Frangu, senior.

Discus: Sarah Hartland, junior.

Javelin: Victoria Feliciano, junior.

All-Around: Rylie Sayers, junior.

4×400: Kailyn Sayers, Wilson, Ashley Toro, Rylie Sayers.

Second team:

200 meters: Wilson.

400 meters::Kailyn Sayers, junior.

3200 meters: Kaitlyn Adams, senior.

Triple jump: Angel Cruz-Fletcher, junior.

Discus: Kaitlyn Toro, senior.

Javelin: Frangu.

All-Around: Catherine Parelli, junior.

All-Around: Audrey McLaughlin, freshman.

Honorable Mention:

Valerie Refuse, senior.

Cyiann Josiah, senior.

All–Essex County

Boy

First team: Pole Vault: Lisa.

Girls

Second Team: 100 High Hurdles: Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher.

Second Team: Shot Put: Frangu.

Notes – For the second year in a row, BHS boys and girls track and field head coach Terry Iavarone and his coaching staff have been named the Essex County Track Coaches of the Year, selected by the Essex County Track Coaches Association. Last year, they were honored as Boys Coaches of the Year, and this year they are honored as Girls Coaches of the Year.

This spring, BHS teams went undefeated in the dual meet season and won the team titles at the SEC-Liberty championships. At the Essex County Relays and at the Essex County individual championships, the girls team finished third overall in each meet. It marked their best finish in program history in those meets.

The girls are three–peat SEC–Liberty champions (championship meet) and also posted back-to-back undefeated regular seasons.

At the Essex County Relays, the girls 3×400 intermediate hurdles won the championship race. The runners are Kailyn Sayers, Rylie Sayers and Parelli.

At the Essex County championships, Lisa won the boys pole vault championship with a leap of 12 feet, 5 inches, setting the school record. The previous record was set in 1974.

The BHS boys and girls squads have each posted identical 22-1 records in the last three years..

The BHS boys 4×400 relay team took ninth place at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state championships on Saturday, June 10, at Franklin High School in Somerset.

The team of Fields, Deimedici, Armstrong and Brown ran 3:21.53, the second-best in school history. The record was set in 1969.

As a wild card entry, the 4×400 finished 14th overall at the NJSIAA’ s Meet of Champions at Franklin High School on Thursday, June 15, clocking 3:24.74.

At the New Balance Nationals at prestigious Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Thursday to Sunday, June 15-18, the boys 4×400 team finished 44th overall in 3:24.85.

