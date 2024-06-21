Bloomfield HS track athletes impress at Meet of Champions

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School junior Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher and the BHS girls’ 4×100-meter relay team posted fine performances at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state Meet of Champions on Wednesday, June 12, at Pennsauken High School.

Cruz-Fletcher took home the eighth-place medal in the 100-meter hurdles in 14.81 seconds.

She became the first BHS track athlete to earn a state Meet of Champions medal since La’Shan White in 2018. White took eighth place in the 400-meter intermediate hurdles.

The girls 4×100 relay team tied for 11th place in 49.3. The runners were freshman Alana Dennis; senior Angel Cruz-Fletcher, junior Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher and senior Samyah Wilson.

The girls 4×100 relay team previously took third place at the state sectionals and eighth place at the Group 4 state meet, while Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher took second at the sectionals and sixth at the group state meet.

Dennis then competed at the New Balance Nationals at Franklin Field in Philadelphia. She finished in seventh place in the girls freshman 100-meter hurdles finals in 15.09 on Saturday, June 15, the third day of the four-day meet. She also competed in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes.

BHS freshman Arbion Frangu also competed in the boys freshman discus at the New Balance Nationals.

Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield High School Track and Field