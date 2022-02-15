Bloomfield HS track athletes impress at sectional meet; BHS’ Keyana Coley-Rice excels at county bowling tourney

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School indoor track-and-field team competed in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, championships at the Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River on Sunday, Feb. 13.

On the girls’ side, Ashley Toro took fourth place in the 800-meter run, Emily Haraka took sixth place in the 1,600-meter run and Alyssa Valentin took sixth place in the shot put. The three athletes qualified for the Group 4 state meet on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex.

Bloomfield High bowler Coley-Rice excels at ECT

Bloomfield High School girls bowler Keyana Coley-Rice capped a great season with a fourth-place finish in the Essex County individual tournament at Bowlero Belleville on Wednesday, Feb. 9.