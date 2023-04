This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls track and field teams host West Essex and Orange in their season openers on Monday, April 3, at the John Gibson Track and Field Complex at Foley Field. The boys defeated both West Essex 130-10 and Orange 122-18, and the girls defeated both West Essex 129-9 and Orange 136-1.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon