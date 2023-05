BLOOMFIELD, NJ — In the photo, Bloomfield High School juniors Rylie Sayers, Samyah Wilson, Angel Cruz-Fletcher and Kailyn Sayers pose after taking third place in the girls 4×200-meter relay event at the track and field Morris Hills Relays on Saturday, April 22. The BHS boys and girls teams, under head coach Terry Iavarone, each had 7-0 meet records on the season heading into the week.

Photo Courtesy of Terry Iavarone