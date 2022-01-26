Bloomfield HS track teams excel at Essex County meet; girls wrestlers impress

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School track-and-field teams turned in several auspicious performances at the Essex County Indoor Track Championships held at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Freshman Ashley Toro placed second in the 800-meter run. Other medalists for the girls’ squad included sophomore Rylie Sayers, fifth place in the 400-meters; junior Emily Haraka, fifth place in the 1,600-meters; freshman Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher, sixth in the hurdles; and the 4-x-400 relay team, third place.

Senior Robert Wolf was a double individual medalist, earning fourth place in the 1,600 and fifth place the 800.

BHS girls wrestlers Faura, Pipkins impress

Bloomfield High School girls wrestling continued to excel while competing at the Pioneer Invitational hosted by Somerville on Sunday, Jan.23. Senior Gianna Faura raised her record to a gaudy 15-0, and junior Kira Pipkins avenged an earlier loss.

The boys wrestling team faced two strong opponents in West Essex and Seton Hall Prep. Gerald Van Baelen and Ernesto McRae registered pins over the West Essex Knights.

Wade leads Bloomfield HS girls bowling

The Bloomfield High School girls bowling team bested Belleville, 7-0, while the boys dropped a close match to the Buccaneers. Kayla Wade rolled a personal high game of 192.