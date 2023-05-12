Bloomfield HS track teams excel at Essex County Relays

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School track and field teams, under head coach Terry Iavarone, enjoyed stellar performances at the Essex County Relays on Friday, May 5, at Livingston High School.

The girls team took third overall with 69 points. It marked the best-ever finish for the girls program at this meet. They also scored the most points ever at this meet. The previous high was 44 points in 2002.

Meanwhile, the boys team tied with Columbia for fourth overall with 35 team points apiece.

Here are the top results for the girls team:

The 4×100-meter shuttle hurdle relay team took second place in 1 minute, 09.04 seconds.

The 4×1,600-meter relay team took second place in 23:50.58.

The 4×200-meter relay team took third place in 1:47.90.

The 4×800-meter relay team took third place in 10:22.72.

The 4×100-meter relay took fifth place in 51.58.

The distance medley relay team took fifth place in 14:08.54.

The sprint medley relay team took fifth place in 4:23.90.

In the 400-meter hurdles, Kailyn Sayers took second place in 1:08.75; Rylie Sayers took eighth place in 1:12.15; and Catherine Parelli took 12th place in 1:14.43.

In the pole vault, Taylor Copeck took second place at 8 feet, 6 inches and Isabella Copeck took fourth place at 7-6.

In the shot put, Albina Frangu took fourth place at 32-11 ¾ and Gauri Desai took ninth place at 30-10 ¾.

In the long jump, Angel Cruz-Fletcher took fifth place at 16-2 and Victoria Parelli took 17th place at 15-2. In the triple jump, Cruz-Fletcher took seventh place at 32-10 ½ and Victoria Parelli took 15th place at 30-5. In the discus, Sarah Hartland took fifth place at 97-6 and Kaitlyn Toro took 13rh place at 77-5. In the javelin, Frangu took fifth place at 86-3 and Svetlana Delavin took 19th place at 72-5.

Here are the top results for the boys team: The 4×400-meter relay team took third place in 3:23.65.

The 4×110-meter shuttle hurdle relay took fifth place in 1:11.48.

The 4×100-meter relay team took sixth place in 44.20.

The sprint medley relay team took sixth place in 3:48.11.

In the triple jump, Cristian Armstrong took second place at 43-3 and Zaire LaRue took 12th place at 38-8. In the long jump,Armstrong took sixth place at 19-7 ¾ and Jayden Clydesdale took eighth place at 19-4 ¼. In the high jump, LaRue took fifth place at 5-6. In the pole vault, Charles Lisa took second place at 11-6 and Christopher Escobar took seventh place at 10-0. In the javelin, Dave Louis took ninth place at 117-3 and Alexavier Hansen took 12th place at 110-7. In the shot put, William Cordero took 10th place at 40-7 ¼ and Christopher Francois Jr. took 16th place at 39-1 ¼.

Seton Hall Prep won the boys team title. Livingston took second overall and St. Benedict’s Prep took third.

Montclair won the girls team title. Livingston was second with 84 team points.

Photo Courtesy of Terry Iavarone